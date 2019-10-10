H&R Tells 8th Circ. No Poach Bid Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit should force an H&R Block seasonal employee to take her grievance against the company to arbitration because she has not denied agreeing to do so as part of her employment application, the company wrote Wednesday in a court filing seeking to stop a potential class action over its "no-poach" contracts. Melissa Ramsey, who accused the company of illegally forbidding franchisees to hire workers away from competing franchises or other tax preparation companies, did not refute H&R Block's evidence showing her job application contained an arbitration agreement and as a result, the Eighth Circuit should reverse a lower court's...

