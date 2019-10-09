Orchids' Third-Party Ch. 11 Releases Draw Ire Of SEC

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission objected Wednesday to the proposed Chapter 11 plan of Orchids Paper Products Co., saying it includes impermissible third-party releases that can’t be fast-tracked as requested by the debtor. In the objection, the SEC said Orchids is seeking court approval of a plan disclosure statement on a 14-day timetable instead of the usual 28-day notice period called for under the local rules of the Delaware bankruptcy court. The SEC argued that it is permissible to shorten the notice period before a plan disclosure statement can be considered by the court, but only if the plan does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS