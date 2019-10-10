Hiscox Takes $1.8M Fraud Fight Against Ex-CFO To England

Law360, London (October 10, 2019, 6:24 PM BST) -- Insurer Hiscox can try to recoup $1.8 million from a former executive who allegedly spent the company's money buying luxury Swiss watches, a London judge has ruled. Sitting in the High Court, Deputy Master John Linwood recognized a Bermuda court judgment ordering Yuval Abraham to return to Hiscox Services Ltd. and two related units approximately $1.8 million in allegedly misappropriated funds. The Oct. 3 ruling means Hiscox, a Bermuda-registered insurer and reinsurer, can bring enforcement proceedings to try to pin down any assets that Abraham, its former chief financial officer, may have in the British court jurisdiction. Overseas judgments from former...

