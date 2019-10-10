Rice Heist Prompts $1.6M Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (October 10, 2019, 7:11 PM BST) -- A Liberian agricultural commodities company is seeking to recover more than $1.6 million in insurance proceeds from a Swiss trader after thousands of tons of rice the company purchased from the trader were stolen, according to a claim filed in a London court in late August but posted publicly this week. United Commodities Inc. is suing grain distributor Ameropa AG over Indian non-basmati rice it bought from the trader in 2013 after more than 3,000 metric tons of rice were stolen from a warehouse after an Ebola outbreak left the company unable to move the staple as quickly as it had hoped. United Commodities...

