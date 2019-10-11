Buckley Co-Founder Retired Amid Misconduct Probe: Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 12:08 AM EDT) -- An insurer for Buckley LLP is seeking to avoid paying the law firm's $6 million claim for a "loss of key employee" following the departure of co-founder Andy Sandler, arguing in a lawsuit that coverage is unavailable because the firm failed to disclose on its insurance application that it was investigating allegations of misconduct by Sandler shortly before his retirement. In a complaint filed in North Carolina federal court Wednesday, Series 1 of Oxford Insurance Co. NC LLC sought a declaration that it doesn't owe Buckley anything under an insurance policy that provided "various coverages" for the firm, including for financial...

