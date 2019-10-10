Ex-Engineers Face Fraud Trial Over South Korean Bribes

Law360, London (October 10, 2019, 2:06 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday set the trial date for three former employees of a British engineering company who are accused of conspiring to bribe a South Korean official for more than a decade to land business. At a hearing in Southwark Crown Court on Thursday morning Judge Joanna Korner said jury selection would begin Oct. 14 for the Serious Fraud Office's trial of Cansun Guralp, the co-founder of Guralp Systems Ltd., Andrew Bell, the company's former managing director, and former employee Natalie Pearce. Prosecutors will begin their opening statements a week later, on Oct. 21. The trial is expected to last...

