Ex-Barclays Execs Hid Fees To Protect Share Price, Jury Told

Law360, London (October 10, 2019, 5:04 PM BST) -- Barclays executives concealed £322 million ($396 million) in extra fees paid to Qatari investors who helped the bank raise capital during the financial crisis to avoid looking weak to the stock market, a prosecutor told a London jury Thursday during the Serious Fraud Office’s landmark fraud trial. U.K. lender Barclays paid much higher fees to Qatar than it would have to other investors as it sought to stave off a government bailout at the height of the financial crisis. (AP) SFO attorney Edward Brown QC of QEB Hollis Whiteman, said paying higher fees to one group of investors over another was...

