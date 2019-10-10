EPA Wants Faster Action On Lead-Contaminated Water

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed new regulations that would require communities to act faster to control lead contamination in drinking water. The EPA's current regulations came under heavy fire following the lead-tainted drinking water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Newark, New Jersey. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the proposed Lead and Copper Rule amendments will increase protections for communities with lead service lines, but environmentalists immediately slammed the changes as inadequate. "With this proposal we're advancing the Trump administration's federal action plan to reduce childhood lead exposure and are delivering on the president's commitment that all Americans have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS