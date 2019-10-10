Broker Fights Disclosure Order Ahead Of Poaching Trial

Law360, London (October 10, 2019, 5:49 PM BST) -- Interdealer broker Tradition urged a judge Thursday to overturn a decision requiring it to disclose its recruitment targets ahead of a trial over employee poaching next month, arguing that the information is irrelevant to the case rival BGC Brokers has brought. Tradition has applied for permission to appeal an order from Master Richard Davison in May requiring the brokerage to disclose all of the names and details of the individuals who were included in reports from a third-party recruiter on potential hiring targets at BGC Brokers. New York-based BGC Brokers LP is suing Tradition (UK) Ltd. for breach of confidence, accusing...

