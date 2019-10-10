Payments Processor USA Technologies Nabs $50M In Funding

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- USA Technologies Inc. has inked an agreement to receive $50 million in equity and debt financing from Antara Capital Master Fund LP, which is meant to help strengthen the payments processing technology company's business. The fresh capital will be used to bolster USA Technologies' "operating activities," according to a Thursday statement. Formed in 2000 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA Technologies provides retailers with technology to allow for self-service payments. The company's technology is used in things like vending machines, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, and retail self-service kiosks, among others, according to its website. The financing...

