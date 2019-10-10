Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel reigned supreme this week on the legal lions list, winning a Second Circuit opinion allowing its clients to engage in extraterritorial discovery, while Morgan Lewis ended up among the legal lambs after its client Johnson & Johnson was hit with an $8 billion product liability verdict. Legal Lions The Second Circuit ruled Monday that litigants may seek documents outside of the U.S. to be used in legal proceedings abroad, affirming that two asset management firms represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP can target Banco Santander's U.S. investment brokerage arm as they pursue legal proceedings in Europe over Banco...

