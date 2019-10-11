IRS Cryptocurrency Guidance Leaves Unanswered Questions

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- After five years of silence, the Internal Revenue Service has released eagerly awaited cryptocurrency guidance addressing hard forks and airdrops, but the guidance leaves unanswered questions on cryptocurrency foreign reporting requirements, non-hard-fork airdrops and fair market value. The Internal Revenue Service's long-awaited guidance on cryptocurrency like bitcoin does not address the implications for foreign reporting requirements, among other issues. The IRS published a revenue ruling along with frequently asked questions on Wednesday that said the splitting of a cryptocurrency blockchain under a “hard fork,” creating another cryptocurrency, does not create taxable income if the holder does not receive new currency. Taxable income...

