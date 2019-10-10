Ex-Quinn Emanuel Partner Opens Boutique Firm In London

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A former Quinn Emanuel white collar partner who left the BigLaw firm earlier this year has launched a London-based boutique shop specializing in financial crime and compliance. Robert Amaee, a former head of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's white collar and corporate investigations group, said one of the reasons he decided to establish Amaee Law was because it frees him up to work with clients across all sectors and countries without the interference of business conflicts. "The time is right for me now, personally and professionally," he told Law360. "Obviously to do this, you need a network of people who...

