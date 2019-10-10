DLA Piper's Arbitration Policy Draws Fire From Law Students

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Harvard Law School student activist group is ratcheting up pressure on DLA Piper to nix its mandatory arbitration program after a female partner accused the BigLaw giant of punishing her because she reported being sexually assaulted by a practice group leader. Student-activists protested DLA Piper's arbitration program Thursday, less than two weeks after a female partner said the firm retaliated against her when she reported her sexual assaults by a male bigwig. (People’s Parity Project) The People’s Parity Project, which advocates for sexual and racial equality in the legal industry, launched a petition Thursday on workplace campaign platform coworker.org calling on the firm...

