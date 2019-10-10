Ether Is Definitively A Commodity, CFTC Chair Says

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday that the cryptocurrency Ether is definitively a commodity in line with Bitcoin, which has also been excluded from securities laws and falls under the purview of the Commodity Exchange Act. Chairman Heath Tarbert, who took the top job at the financial regulator in July, made the announcement at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in his most high-profile appearance in his tenure. The CFTC has stalled on making a final pronouncement on the nature of Ether, a cryptocurrency generated by the Ethereum network. In December, the futures regulator invited public...

