Akin Gump Nabs Finnegan IP Duo In DC

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has brought on two former Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP patent litigation attorneys with more than three decades of combined experience for its Washington, D.C., office, the firm has announced. M. Andrew Holtman and C. Brandon Rash recently joined Akin Gump’s intellectual property practice as partners, the firm said in an Oct. 10 statement. Holtman and Rash were previously partners at Finnegan, where they worked for 20 and 12 years, respectively. “Our IP team has a well-established reputation as a go-to firm for life sciences and high tech-focused patent disputes, and the...

