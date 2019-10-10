HMRC To Provide More Data On Tax-Avoidance Disputes

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's taxing authority, HM Revenue & Customs, said Thursday it would provide more information on tax disputes stemming from avoidance schemes, in response to recommendations from Parliament on how to better dedicate its resources. HMRC told the House of Commons' Treasury Committee that it would disclose more information on parties involved in tax avoidance, working within limits on the details it is allowed to provide. In July the committee made recommendations on eliminating tax avoidance carried out through loans, marketed schemes and offshore accounts. Taxpayers should be “confident that HMRC has a robust picture of the number of people that are involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS