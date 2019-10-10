Fed. Circ. Agrees Brazilian Brewery Abandoned 'Fusion' Mark

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board rightly found that a Brazilian brewery’s “Fusion” trademark registration should be canceled after it was left unused for years, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. In a victory for Ambev SA, the panel agreed that Cervejaria Petropolis SA hadn’t used the mark in years, and showed no intent to continue using it anytime soon. CP’s mark was registered to cover “non-alcoholic beverage ingredients, namely, effervescent powder to be dissolved in liquid to produce an energy drink and hypertonic drink,” according to the Federal Circuit. The TTAB had issued its ruling in favor of Ambev in August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS