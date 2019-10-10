US Venture Funding Falls In Q3, But Stays Historically High

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- U.S.-based venture capital-backed companies saw a drop in fundraising from the second quarter of 2019, but the third quarter still ranked as one of the highest this century in terms of overall value, according to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights. The U.S. venture sector saw $25.9 billion raised across 1,304 transactions during the quarter, according to the MoneyTree Report, which was compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and CB Insights. The report notes that U.S. funding dropped 15% and deal activity slumped 16% from the second quarter while global funding and deals took an 8% hit, tallying $52 billion on 3,557...

