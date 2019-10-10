Mich. Pot Testing Lab Fined $100K Over Flawed Methods

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Michigan regulators have slapped a suspended marijuana testing lab with a $100,000 fine and temporarily barred its chief operating officer from the industry over allegations that the company marked contaminated cannabis as safe and told a client it would withhold failed tests from the state. Iron Laboratories LLC agreed to overhaul its testing and quality control procedures as part of a settlement reached Wednesday with Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency, which suspended the lab after determining that its failure to accurately test cannabis for pesticides, mold and heavy metals posed a threat to public health. Iron Labs also agreed to bar COO Mike Goldman form handling samples, logging entries on a...

