Stephenson Harwood Settles £6M Fee Fight With Tchenguiz

Law360, London (October 11, 2019, 6:49 PM BST) -- Stephenson Harwood LLP has settled its £6 million ($7.6 million) suit against three funds linked to property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz over unpaid legal fees, according to a London court order. Judge Nigel Teare signed an order Tuesday saying that the parties have agreed to “confidential terms of settlement,” and thus all claims and counterclaims in the action are withdrawn. The law firm sued Fort Trustees Ltd., Balchan Management Ltd. and Rawlinson & Hunter Trustees SA in October, saying it had been stiffed by the funds for work done on several high-profile claims connected to Tchenguiz. According to its claim, the cases Stephenson...

