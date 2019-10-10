Former Intuit Exec Takes Over Top Role At LabCFTC

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Former Intuit executive Melissa Netram has been appointed director of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's fintech initiative, or LabCFTC, the agency announced Thursday. Netram joins the CFTC a few months after the departure of Daniel Gorfine, the former director of LabCFTC and the agency's chief innovation officer who left to join the private sector in August. In her new role, Netram will oversee coordination between the agency and other federal regulators, Capitol Hill and international regulators on addressing "market-enhancing innovation" and public policy. "Digital assets and other 21st century commodities are transforming our financial markets, so it is critical that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS