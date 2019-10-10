Attorney Says She Was Pushed And Injured By ICE Officers

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- An immigration attorney is seeking damages in a lawsuit filed Thursday, accusing two Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers of pushing her as she tried to accompany a 3-year-old child to a detention facility to be reunited with his mother before both were to be deported. Andrea Martinez, who has an immigration law practice, Martinez Immigration Law LLC, in Kansas City, Missouri, said ICE officers Everett Chase and Ronnet Sasse pushed her to the ground and locked the facility's doors to block her from getting into the building. The shove fractured Martinez's foot and gave her a concussion, she alleged. Martinez, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS