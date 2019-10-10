Washington State Implements Vape Ban After Executive Order

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Washington state implemented a 120-day emergency ban on e-cigarette and vape products Thursday, joining several other states in responding to a national outbreak of lung illnesses that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said has led to 26 deaths. Gov. Jay Inslee had issued an executive order last month directing the Washington State Board of Health to implement the ban at its next meeting, and the board convened Wednesday and passed an emergency rule. The board said there have been seven cases of lung injury associated with vaping in the state so far. The state Department of Health said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS