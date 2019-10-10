Newsom OKs Calif.'s First Atty Dues Increase In 20 Years

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has given the State Bar of California the green light to charge attorneys nearly 30% more — an additional $123 — in licensing dues in 2020, the first increase in more than two decades. Newsom signed Senate Bill 176, which authorizes the increase, into law on Wednesday. The measure allows the bar to "significantly increase licensing fees" from $315 to $438 for active attorneys next year. Active attorneys could end up paying $544 in total bar fees in 2020, a 27% increase. The bar announced its intent to raise the licensing dues in March, citing a structural...

