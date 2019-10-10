BB&T Can't Duck Ex-Teller's Suit Claiming She Was Harassed

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Thursday refused to let the Branch Banking & Trust Co. dodge a former teller's lawsuit claiming she was constantly harassed on the job and wrongly fired, kicking the case back to the state court she originally filed it in. U.S. District Judge Jackson L. Kiser denied BB&T's motion to dismiss former worker Mytreccia Stockton's lawsuit and remanded the case to Henry County General District Court. Judge Kiser said Stockton's suit only makes state-law claims, so the federal court doesn't have jurisdiction over the case. The judge said that while Stockton alleges she was discriminated against, she...

