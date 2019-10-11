Vitamin Shoppe Is Just A Shop Full Of Vitamins, TTAB Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused to grant The Vitamin Shoppe four trademark registrations, saying its name is a generic term that could apply to any store selling vitamins and its "shoppe" ending is just an "archaic" stylistic choice. While The Vitamin Shoppe has used its name for more than 40 years and has been granted five other trademark registrations, that doesn't mean the examining attorney was wrong to reject the applications, the board said in its Oct. 4. opinion. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board refused to register these Vitamin Shoppe marks. The Vitamin Shoppe was unable to...

