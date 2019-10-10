Fed. Circ. Tosses Power Integrations IPRs After Merger

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions chipping away at Power Integrations’ patents, saying a related decision this spring rendered ON Semiconductor unable to request such inter partes reviews. In June, a Federal Circuit panel overseeing another dispute between the same parties said the merger between ON and Fairchild Semiconductor triggered a time bar, making ON ineligible to challenge the patents. Thursday’s panel pointed to that ruling when vacating the decisions and ordering the PTAB to dismiss the IPRs. In February 2018, the PTAB canceled several claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,834,605 and refused to let...

