Changes To LSAT Included In Blind Man's Disability Settlement

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The organization that administers the Law School Admission Test will overhaul the section that assesses analytical reasoning as part of an agreement to end a suit brought by a blind prospective law student, who claimed the section discriminates against visually impaired exam takers. The Law School Admission Council Inc. didn't admit any wrongdoing under the deal announced Monday. However, the organization promised to work with the man who initially brought the case, Angelo Binno, as well as Shelesha Taylor, a visually impaired woman who joined the suit later, in order to boost the LSAT's accessibility. LSAC told Law360 in a statement Thursday...

