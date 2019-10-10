Tiversa Can’t Keep Up With LabMD Defamation Doc Demands

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 10, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Defunct cybersecurity firm Tiversa Holding Co. told a Pennsylvania state court judge that it's been reduced to a one-person operation and no longer possesses much of the computer equipment former cancer testing company LabMD is demanding for discovery in a defamation case between the two shuttered companies' executives. Attorney Jarrod Shaw, representing Tiversa, said Thursday the company is now a third party to the defamation suit being pursued by its ex-CEO, Robert Boback, against LabMD and its CEO Michael J. Daugherty, and couldn’t handle the time and expense of LabMD’s effort to prove its claims that Tiversa stole private information from...

