Alston & Bird Adds International Tax Pro As Partner

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP has named a former chair of Baker McKenzie’s Washington, D.C., tax practice group as a partner, the firm has announced. Richard Slowinski, who focuses on global tax planning and transfer pricing controversies, will lend his expertise to the firm's Washington, D.C., office, Alston said in its Oct. 10 announcement. His clients, U.S. and foreign companies, span several industries including electrical equipment and electronics, automobiles, financial services, e-commerce and pharmaceuticals, the firm added. Slowinski told Law360 he thought it was a “tremendous opportunity” to join a firm that has a “sophisticated and dedicated tax practice.” “It’s a top-tier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS