Amid Turmoil, Nissan Names New Legal Head

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. has replaced its legal department head, who cooperated with Japanese prosecutors before the 2018 arrest of the company's former chairman amid misconduct claims, with a longtime executive of the business, the automaker said this week. Hitoshi Kawaguchi, executive officer, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, is taking over the legal department from Hari Nada, who is moving into the role of senior adviser in charge of special projects, the company said in a statement Wednesday. In November, Nissan's former chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn, a prominent automotive industry executive best known for leading the company's turnaround,...

