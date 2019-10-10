Trump Ordered To Give Dems More Bush-Era Kavanaugh Docs

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to nearly double the number of records it's providing per month to Senate Democrats seeking documents related to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's tenure in the George W. Bush White House. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss told a U.S. Department of Justice attorney during a brief hearing that the administration must produce at least 400 pages each month amid concerns from six Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that the 250 pages they're currently receiving per month aren't enough. Elizabeth France of American Oversight, who's representing Sens. Richard...

