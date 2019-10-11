Insurance Trade Bodies Set Up Group On Cyberterrorism

Law360, London (October 11, 2019, 2:42 PM BST) -- A leading insurance industry think tank is collaborating with the International Forum of Terrorism Risk Reinsurance Pools to form a joint task force on cyberterrorism and warfare, the trade bodies have announced. The Geneva Association and the reinsurance forum will conduct research on cyberterrorism risks across the reinsurance industry. Initial findings are slated to be published in the middle of next year, the task force said in a statement Thursday. “An enhanced understanding of cyberterrorism risks will enable the insurance industry to promote sustainable cyber underwriting and assess the potential exposure the insurance market faces,” said Rachel Anne Carter, cyber director...

