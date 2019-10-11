Claims Handler Gets 3 Years For False Insurance Claims

Law360, London (October 11, 2019, 3:24 PM BST) -- A claims handler has received a three-year prison sentence for he submitting fraudulent insurance claims and attempting to steal £35,000 ($44, 000) from his employer by diverting money into his own account, police said Friday. Mohammed Aumran lied to multiple insurers about his poor insurance history to obtain better policies and then made false claims under those policies, the City of London police said. He diverted £18,000 into his personal account while he was working at a claims-management company and attempted to siphon off a further £17,000. Aumran, a 42-year-old man from Leeds in northern England, pled guilty to six counts...

