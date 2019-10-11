ADR Giant Taps Diversity Pro After Jay-Z Beef With Industry

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An alternative dispute resolution provider has hired its first diversity program manager just months after a spotlight was placed on arbitrator diversity by music mogul Jay-Z in an intellectual property dispute, the organization announced Thursday. According to JAMS, it is the first major ADR provider to create a position that is fully dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion with the hire of Joanne Saint Louis. Saint Louis is tasked with helping to further the organization's diversity and inclusion goals, which include improving the diversity of its panel of neutrals and facilitating the selection of more diverse mediators and arbitrators. "I firmly...

