Jones Day Tries To Exit 'Sexist' Bias Suit, Ex-Associates Balk

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Two married, former Jones Day associates asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge not to dismiss their discrimination suit against the firm Thursday, saying it misrepresented precedent in its bid to defend a "sexist" parental leave policy that favors women over men. Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff opposed the powerhouse firm's motion to dismiss their suit, which alleges the firm's policy of offering biological mothers eight more weeks of leave than it gives biological fathers discriminates against men, and that it fired Savignac after he called the firm out. The couple pushed back at the firm's claims its policy is "sex-neutral" and "entirely...

