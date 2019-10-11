A Diverse Legal Bench Starts From Within, Judges Say

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- When it comes to diversifying the nation’s judicial bench, those in a unique position to help make it more diverse are the people who currently sit on the dais, judges and judicial experts said during a recent event. Because no one is born with an innate understanding of how to become a judge, those who are already there should look out for highly qualified attorneys from diverse backgrounds and “pave the way” for their rise to the bench, said Judge Joseph A. Zayas of the Queens Supreme Court during a panel discussion on judicial diversity. “Judges need to step up and...

