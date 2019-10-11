Taxation With Representation: Latham, Covington, Vinson

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Hess Midstream Partners buys Hess Infrastructure Partners for $6.2 billion, UCB acquires biotech company Ra Pharma for $2.1 billion, and a Shiseido subsidiary makes a $845 million deal for a skincare line. Hess' $6.2B Infrastructure Buy Hess Midstream Partners said Oct. 4 it would acquire Hess Infrastructure Partners in a roughly $6.2 billion deal steered by Latham & Watkins LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. The Latham team representing Hess Infrastructure includes tax partners Bryant Lee and Tim Fenn and associate Jared Grimley. Hess Midstream is represented by a Gibson team including tax partner...

