DLA Piper Ousts Bigwig Accused Of Sexual Assault

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper cut ties with the co-head of its U.S. emerging growth and venture capital practice Friday, a little over a week after a female partner told the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that he sexually assaulted her and the firm retaliated against her when she complained. The firm’s U.S. leadership team said in an email to staff it was “in the best interest of the firm that we part ways with Louis Lehot” after M&A partner Vanina Guerrero named him as her alleged abuser in a letter she sent the EEOC last week, according to a copy of the email provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS