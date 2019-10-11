Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB's Gutting Of Duke Muscle Treatment IP

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision on remand striking down one claim of a Duke University patent for treating a muscle disease, closing the book on a challenge brought by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. that dates back to 2013. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision that a claim in Duke's U.S. Patent No. 7,056,712 was invalid as obvious, marking the second time the board reached that conclusion. The PTAB had been asked to revisit the case after the Federal Circuit in April 2017 affirmed the board's earlier findings that...

