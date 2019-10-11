PTAB Says Privacy Management Patent Covers Abstract Idea

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated a OneTrust patent related to privacy management software on Thursday, finding it covered only an abstract idea. The board’s decision came in an America Invents Act post-grant review requested by AvePoint, a New Jersey software developer. The board found the patent was directed to a mental process — one of the categories of abstract ideas outlined in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office guidance. “After considering the entire record, we determine that AvePoint has demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence that [the patent’s claims] do not recite patent eligible subject matter ... and thus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS