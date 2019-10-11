CNX Will Restore About 140 Abandoned Wells In Pa.

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- CNX Gas Co. LLC agreed to post a roughly $1.5 million bond and work to plug and restore more than 140 abandoned well sites across four counties in Pennsylvania, the state's Department of Environmental Protection said Friday. The agreement calls on CNX to plug at least 20 wells a year and provides penalties if the company fails to comply. The DEP accused CNX of violating the Oil and Gas Act's requirement that abandoned wells be quickly plugged. "These settlements represent a major victory for Pennsylvania's citizens and our environment," DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a statement. Abandoned wells are a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS