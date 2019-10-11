New CFPB 'Task Force' To Review Consumer Financial Law

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it's putting together a "task force" to conduct a wide-ranging survey of the consumer financial regulatory landscape and recommend improvements, a project that some consumer advocates worry could just wind up providing cover for industry-friendly rule changes. The CFPB's Taskforce on Federal Consumer Financial Law will study the current state of consumer financial services regulation as it affects industry and consumers, ultimately producing a report outlining potential changes "to improve and strengthen consumer financial laws and regulations," the agency said in an announcement on Friday. Along the way, the seven-member task force will generate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS