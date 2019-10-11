Look Beyond Crypto Labels, SEC, CFTC And FinCEN Warn

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A trio of federal financial regulators released a joint statement on Friday urging anyone dealing with digital currencies to ensure they are adhering to obligations under anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regulations, regardless of what those digital assets are called. The statement signed by the heads of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network addressed the variable labels and terminologies that are used to describe digital currencies, saying that they will focus on the “facts and circumstances” of any “asset, activity or service” to determine the categorization...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS