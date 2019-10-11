AB InBev To Market CBD Drink In Canada As Market Opens Up

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A nonalcoholic, CBD-infused drink from brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev and pharmaceutical cannabis company Tilray could be hitting shelves in Canada as soon as December, the companies announced. The Fluent Beverage Co., a joint venture between the two companies, announced plans on Thursday to commercialize the unnamed CBD drink in Canada as soon as regulations allow, which Fluent said would likely be December. The drink will be made by Tilray unit High Park Cannabis and AB InBev subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada. “We have assembled a team with best-in-class expertise from the beverage and cannabis industries and together we are reaching higher...

