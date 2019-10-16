TP ICAP, Consulting Firm Settle Copyright Dispute

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 6:19 PM BST) -- TP ICAP has settled a lawsuit brought by a security consulting firm claiming the interdealer broker infringed its copyright by sharing a tender document. The claim, which was brought by Roger Pike Associates, has been stayed in the High Court after the two companies agreed to terms set out in a confidential out-of-court agreement, according to an Oct. 9 Tomlin order from Judge Richard Hacon. Tomlin orders allow parties to enforce the terms of a settlement without starting a new action. The judge also gave the parties permission to apply to the High Court if they need help enforcing the terms of...

