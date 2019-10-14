Dispute Over £95M UK General Insurance Deal Moves Ahead

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 4:35 PM BST) -- The private equity-backed buyer of UK General Insurance Group Ltd. is moving forward with a suit seeking up £95 million ($119.2 million) from the insurer's former parent company Surestone for selling an “effectively worthless” company. A stay in the proceedings ended on Sept. 6, High Court Judge Nigel Teare said in an order Thursday, and claimant Chicago Bidco Ltd. and Surestone Insurance Holdings both agreed that the defense would now be due Nov. 8. The suit, which follows U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flower's 2017 acquisition of UK General, claims that Chicago Bidco didn't find out that the insurance company was on rocky financial ground under...

