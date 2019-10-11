Nevada Gov. Targets Pot Market Corruption After Busts

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formed a task force to root out corruption in the state’s cannabis industry on Friday, saying he was “outraged” by allegations that associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, funneled Russian cash to Nevada political candidates in a bid to obtain a cannabis license. Sisolak said the bombshell indictment of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, which contained details of the pair’s alleged efforts to influence Nevada politicians on behalf of an unnamed Russian businessman, prompted him to expedite regulatory reforms in the state’s cannabis industry and clamp down on other problems including illegal sales to minors, manipulated...

