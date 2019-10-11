FTC Competition Bureau Head Leaving Next Month

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Friday that Bureau of Competition Director Bruce Hoffman will be leaving the agency in November and will be replaced by his deputy, Ian R. Conner. Hoffman has led the Bureau of Competition for more than two years, according to the FTC, which noted his leadership in major pharmaceutical cases, as well as the antitrust complaint against Qualcomm that resulted in a ruling, currently stayed pending appeal, requiring the chipmaker to radically redo its supply contracts. "Bruce has done an outstanding job leading the FTC's vigorous antitrust enforcement efforts for the last two years," FTC Chairman Joe Simons...

